White Pelicans in Michigan! It’s great to see something unusual when you least expect it—nature can offer a fun surprise! These American White Pelicans were flying at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in the U.P. this July. These pelicans usually breed in freshwater lake islands and the northern Great Plains wetlands but are sometimes seen in Michigan. White Pelicans were spotted this spring near Grand Rapids by the Grand River according to ebird. Writing and Photo by Ann N. Mass