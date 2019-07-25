North Rockford Middle School student one of 900 chosen to compete in national math competition

Evan Lakian beat almost 50,000 applicants across 37 states to qualify for the Chicago event

A student from North Rockford Middle School in Rockford, MI, qualified to compete in the National MathCON 2019 Finals. There were approximately 50,000 online round participants from across the country. MathCON is a prestigious academic competition hosted by Concept Schools every year in Chicago during April.

Students nationwide from all types of schools, including home-schooled children, in the middle and upper grades compete across several mathematical disciplines: algebra, geometry, measurement, data analysis, number systems and pre-calculus. They take an online assessment to qualify and compete in the finals at the University of Illinois at Chicago going head to head—brain to brain.

Among the 900 finalists chosen was Evan Lakian a 6th grader at North Rockford Middle School.

Students from 37 states and Canada took the initial exam to qualify for MathCON. The day-long event brought together both elementary and high school students to compete for various prizes and national prestige through various math questions and activities.

MathCON was created in 2008 by Concept Schools as a Midwest competition with just 125 participants, and has since grown to a national event. MathCON’s goal is to engage students in STEM outside of the classroom, and encourage more students to enter the STEM fields, which are currently some of the fastest-growing industries in the United States.

“We’re incredibly proud when any of our students earn recognition for their accomplishments, and we’re so excited to have had Evan representing North Rockford Middle School at the finals.”, stated Lissa Weidenfeller, principal at North Rockford Middle School. “The STEM field is such an important part of the future, and we actively encourage our teachers and students to find fun ways to use STEM inside and outside of the classroom. This is a great honor not only for Evan, but also for North Rockford Middle School.”

“MathCON is our way of inspiring the future leaders in science, technology, math and engineering by engaging students at a young age, making STEM fun and demonstrating its real-world applications,” said Ayhan Caputlu, Director of Mathematics Education at Concept Schools, which organizes the event. “The competition allows us to reach students from all over the nation and help them establish, improve and maintain skills that can lead to many possibilities throughout their educational careers and beyond.”

In addition to the finals testing, students at this year’s competition enjoyed a math comedy show, a pizza party with other participants, while also having the chance to play an array of

STEM-related games.