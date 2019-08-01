Alcohol a factor in ambulance rollover accident

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Sunday, July 28 at approximately 2:08 a.m. Preliminary investigation shows that an ambulance with Rockford Ambulance was side-swiped by another vehicle while traveling eastbound on E. Fulton Street near Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township.

The initial collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway into the ditch on the right shoulder. Both vehicles came to rest several yards in the woods on the right shoulder of the roadway. The ambulance was rolled over several times before coming to rest on the driver’s side. The driver of the ambulance was pinned in and successfully extricated by Ada Township Fire Department personnel on the scene.

The driver of the ambulance was transported to a local hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the ambulance was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the at-fault vehicle had no complaints of injury. Alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Rockford Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, AeroMed, Ada Township Fire Department, Merl’s Towing and East Beltline Towing.