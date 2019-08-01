Cannon Township Trustee to resign after twenty-seven years on board

On July 22,nd the Cannon Township Board received, and reluctantly accepted the resignation of Trustee Dick Davies. Dick has served on the Township Board for 27 years and on October 1st he will be stepping down.

Dick and his wife Cathy have lived in their current Cannon Township home for 27 years, and the two of them will be moving to the Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids sometime this fall.

Davies held not just his current Trustee position, but the Township Treasurer responsibilities from 2012-2016, and chaired the Road Committee for over 24 years. Once a year, Dick would take such pride in driving all the roads in Cannon with Jerry Byrne from the Road Commission, checking for road imperfections and items the Township and Road Commission could fix. Clerk Deb Diepenhorst said, “You know when you arrive in Cannon Township and it’s not because of the jurisdiction markers, but the smooth roads. Every time I enter the Township I think of Dick and the countless hours he spent ensuring Cannon’s roads were the best in the county.”

Dick has served on various committees within the Township, but his love of volunteering did not stop there. He has been the Usher Coordinator at Rockford Methodist Church for many years, an active member of the Lion’s Club (front and center for all fundraising activities), and drives once a week to downtown Grand Rapids where he reads to the blind.

His faithful passion to see Cannon Township thrive is evident in everything he does, and though he may be starting a new chapter in his life with Cathy, his legacy and imprint will surely remain.

There will be a celebration of Dick’s retirement after the 7:00pm Township Board Meeting on Monday, August 26th. The public is welcome to attend and wish Dick and Cathy well.