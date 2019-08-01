National Night Out brings public safety fun and education

The annual public safety event, National Night Out, is once again coming to downtown Rockford.

Taking place on Tuesday, August 6th, from 6-8 p.m., NNO is a nationwide event that encourages communities to build relationships with their local public safety branches. For years the Rockford Department of Public Safety has proudly presented our local celebration.

The festival will feature not only our Rockford officers and firefighters, but emergency responders from our neighboring townships, neighborhood watch groups, local restaurants, and even a hot air balloon! All ages are welcome.

NNO will take place in the area around the Rockford Fire Department at 7 South Monroe, Rockford, MI. East Bridge Street will be closed off from Monroe to Main for the event, and surrounding parking lots will be partially closed to make room for the fun.