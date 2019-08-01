Obituary: Robert “Bob” L. Wilkinson

Robert “Bob” L. Wilkinson of Morley, Michigan, age 91, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born to Ernest and Una (Walters) Wilkinson on November 5, 1927 in Rockford, Michigan.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening and spending time with family.

Robert is survived by his three daughters, Jan Wilkinson (Rick Potter), Lori (Marlon) Parmeter, and Kelly Deyman; grandchildren, Robert (Arica) Koster, Jennifer (James) Mayfield, Brooke (Jeremy) Roelofs, Tarra Mitchell, Halle Miles, Suzi Miles and Derrick, Don (Lynn) Deyman, Daniel (Monique) Deyman, and Krystal Kenney; and 15 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marguerite; son, Dennis W. Wilkinson; and both parents. In accordance with his wishes, Robert has asked for no funeral service.

A celebration of her life was held at the Morley American Legion, 2560 Northland Drive, Morley, MI 49336, on July 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Spectrum Health Hospice, 25 Michigan St NE Suite 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.