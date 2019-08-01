Obituary: Wilbur (Wil) Schrum Jr.

Wil went to meet his Lord and recently deceased wife of 63 years on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 89. Wil was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to Wilbur Sr. and Kathleen Dunlap Schrum.

Wil served as a Corporal in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. He spent most of his working life in the specialty steel industry. He started as a laborer and ended his service as district manager of sales and service in Grand Rapids, MI. Family was always his #1 priority.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances; infant daughter, Anita Marie; and sister, Eileen Hanna.

He is survived by his sisters, Regina Macey of Latrobe, PA and Kathleen (Irving) Bourgeois of Mountain Home, AR; son Robert (Joan) of Grand Rapids, daughters Mary Meek (Perry) of Howard City and Kathleen (Todd) Ockaskis of Comstock Park. He is survived by seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Wil was always active in sports. He played baseball as a youth and the sport was a lifetime passion. He also spent at least 40 years learning to play golf. He was accompanied in this venture with close friend, Fr. Pat Cawley of Northern Michigan. Wil was well-known for his quick wit and sense of humor.

The family wishes to thank numerous friends and the compassionate people of Story Point Retirement Home for their love and care of both Frances and Wilbur in their final years.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 4865 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341, with Fr. Pat Cawley and Fr. Tony Russo presiding. There was a time of visitation with the family one hour prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to the Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Avenue SE, Ada, MI 49301; or to The Education Fund at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, made payable to OLCEF, 4865 11 Mile Road NE, Rockford, Michigan 49341.