US 131 closed northbound due to crash

Kent County Sheriff deputies helped direct traffic from a backed-up northbound US 131 after a 2:30 p.m. crash closed the expressway. Originally the accident was called out over dispatch as a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi truck, but at the time of these photos, only two damaged vehicles were in evidence.

Plainfield Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, which was located in the northbound lane south of the Post Drive overpass. Algoma Township was called in for assistance. Traffic was backed up as far as could be seen as northbound drivers were rerouted off and then back on 131 through the off and on ramps at Post Drive. Rockford Ambulance transported the injured.