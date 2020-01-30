Cheer on the RHS Ski Team

Our lives are going downhill! In a good way of course! The snow is here and the Rockford High School Ski Team has been hitting the slopes! Last week in the January 21st & 23rd ski meets, RHS Varsity Mens GS (Giant Slalom) took 9th place overall. The Varsity Mens SL (Slalom) took 7th place overall.

The Varisty Womens GS took 4th place overall. Varsity Womens SL took 4th place overall. Placing in the top 15 was Parker Wilson who finished in 7th place for GS and Bridget Gorney finished in 11th place in SL!

The JV Team also had success in slalom. The Mens SL placed 7th overall. The Womens SL took 3rd place with three racers in the top 15. Caitlin Peters finished in 6th place, Clara Wyman finished in 8th place, and Rachel Lewis finished in 9th place.

Please bring your cowbell (gotta have more cowbell) & support the RHS Ski Teams on Tuesday & Thursday eves from 4:30-8:30pm at Cannonsburg Ski Area. This Friday, our Varisty Skiers will race at Caberfae!