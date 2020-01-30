Church Message: Is the local church a feeding trough?

By Pastor Josiah Cain of North Kent Bible Church

How do you see yourself? Are you a consumer or a contributor? By that I mean, do you expect to come to church and be fed, filled up, and satisfied or do you come to church to participate and build up the local body? There is nothing wrong with walking away from Church feeling fed but if that is your only goal for going to Church you should be looking for more. Romans 12:3-8 is a passage that talks about what a body of believers is supposed to look like. Romans 12:4-5 says, “ For just as we have many members in one body and all the members do not have the same function, so we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another.” A local Church is made up of many people which each have their own special roles just like different body parts have their various functions in our bodies. If we have a body part just show up to enjoy the show but not participate what would happen? Imagine you’re eating food the mouth is chewing away, the tongue and nose are taking in all of the taste, and your throat is moving all the food along but your stomach doesn’t participate. The entire process is impossible if the stomach doesn’t do its part. This is like a Church. We can’t merely be bystanders and audience members in our local Churches, we have to be participating members that are contributing to the whole.

So how do you see yourself, are you a consumer or a contributor? The world pushes a consumeristic mentality onto all of us. The world wants us to buy, consumer, and entertain ourselves. If we aren’t careful we can bring that consumer mentality into the Church with us. Romans 12:3-8 is clear that each member of the Church has a special role to play. What is your gift? Maybe you haven’t thought about it before. If you haven’t thought about it I would encourage you to spend some time praying about how God has gifted you to build up the Church. Another important thing we can do is encourage others by telling them how we see God working through them. I know that if I wasn’t encouraged by my Church to become a pastor that I might have never leaned into the gifting that God has put into my life. Let’s all vow to be contributors to our Churches so that we can continue to build up the Church and spread the gospel message to more and more people.