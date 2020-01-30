Making waves during the OK Red Competition

The Rockford Boys Swim and Dive team had a busy 2 weeks of OK Red Competition at home. First up was a dual meet against the Eagles from Hudsonville Thursday 16 January. The Rams opened with a second-place touch in the 200 Medley Relay, followed by a 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th place finish by Lovall, Baker, Chaudior and Lepech in the 200 Freestyle. Cheney was Rockford’s top finisher in the 200 IM at third, followed by Seymour 6th, J Herrington 7th and Richards 8th. The Rams placed 2nd in the 50 Free with Dedert. Rolewicz, Chino and Lovall also touched top 8. Rockford’s diving team had a phenomenal night on the boards. Vickery grabbed the top spot with 229.90 points. Giera placed second, Hintz third, and Simkins fourth. Starting the second half of the meet, E Chino touched second in the 100 Fly followed by Williams 5th Richards 6th and C Herrington 7th. Schuchardt, Cheney, Rolewicz and Baker placed 2nd, 3rd, 7th, and 8th in the 100 Freestyle, and Lovall, Bargwell, C Herrington and Dorer grabbed 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th in the follow on 500 event. Rockford touched 3rd in the 200 Freestyle relay. Schuchardt placed 2nd, Dedert 4th, J Herrington 6th and Galang 8th in the 100 Backstroke. Chino won the 100 Breaststroke, wit Rockford also scoring Seymour 4th, Weber 6th and Chaudior 8th. Closing out the meet, the Rams placed 3rd in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

The following week, the Buccaneers from Grand Haven travelled to Rockford for a close night of great competition. Grand Haven took the opening 200 Medley Relay event, but Rockford’s Schuchardt, Seymour, Chino and Wagen came in a close second. Cheney, Lovall, Reinsma, and J Herrington placed 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th in the 200 Freestyle. In the IM event, Wagen, Seymour, Weber and C Herrington touched 3rd, 4th, 5th and 8th. Closing out the first half of the meet, Schuchardt, Bargwell, Dedert and J Rolewicz finished 2nd, 5th, 6th and 8th in the 50 Freestyle. Josh Vickery won the 1 Meter Diving event with 250.65 points. Giera placed 4th, Simkins 5th, Rollenhagen 6th, and Main 8th. Rockford’s Elijah Chino touched 1st in the 100 Fly, followed by Richards 5th, Williams 7th and J Herrington 8th. Grand Haven took the 100 Free, but the Rams placed Schuchardt 2nd, Cheney 4th, J Rolewicz 6th and Baker 7th. Lovall, Bargwell, C Herrington and Dorer scored 2nd, 4th, 6th and 7th in the 500 Freestyle. Grand Haven out touched the Rams to win the 200 Freestyle relay, but Rockford scored Dedert 2nd, J Herrington 3rd, and Williams 4th in the 100 Backstroke. Closing out the meet, the Rams placed Chino, Wagen, Seymour and Weber, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th in the 100 Breaststroke and captured second in the 400 Freestyle Relay. Even though both dual meets were losses for the Rams, a number of season best times were achieved. Next up for Rockford will be West Ottawa on January 30th. Go Rams!