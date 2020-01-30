WMP results from West Virginia, Mio, Shepherd, and Lakewood

West Michigan Pursuit traveled to West Virginia, Mio, Shepherd and Lakewood this past weekend. 107 lb Blake Peasley wrestled for Michigan Mayhem at the 12U Winter Throne Duals in New Cumberland West Virginia on Saturday. Peasley went 5-0, earning MVP and his team took home the Championship Title. WMP had three enter the North Greights tournament in Shepherd on Sunday and all three placed in the top 4. 60 lb Brennan Dietz, 9/10 age group and 63 lb Landon Learn, 9/10 age group both finished 4th. 52 lb Ethan VanDyke, 5/6 age group claimed the Greights Championship Title. 85 lb Alex Buskirk, 11/12 age group travelled to the McGregor Athletic Center in Mio on Sunday and claimed the Championship Title! The West region was hosted by Lakewood and WMP entered 20, placing seventeen in the top 4. 66 lb Tatianna Castillo, 9/10 age group; 80 lb Kamden Witte, 11/12 age group and 69 lb Aaiden Vasquez, 9/10 age group all finished 4th. 80 lb Quinten Cassiday, 11/12 age group and 107 lb Evan Mouch, 13/15 age group all finished 3rd. 55 lb Jaxson Babcock, 7/8 age group; 75 lb Evan Andrews, 11/12 age group; 107 lb Xavier Carpentier, 13/15 age group; 63 lb Carter Giles, 9/10 age group and 80/85 lb Josh Vasquez, 13/15 age group all finished 2nd. Lakewood Champions are 77/82 lb JJ Petersen, 7/8 age group; 64 lb Dylan Russo, 7/8 age group; 49 lb Emmett Russo, 5/6 age group; 49 lb Kooper Witte, 7/8 age group, 95 lb Harper Cheng, 11/12 age group; 54 lb Brody Compau, 9/10 age group and 105 lb Blake Peasley, 11/12 age group. Lakewood also hosted a team tournament and WMP finished 3rd! Overall, WMP had 90 matches over the weekend and 66 victories were claimed. We had 14 grapplers battle their way into the Finals, claiming 9 Championship Titles. Congratulations WMP, you truly are the Pursuit of Champions! There was tough competition this weekend and these kids competed well”, said Head Coach Dave Andrus.