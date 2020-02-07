School Beat: RPS construction and maintenance update

By Shawn Hayward, Facilities Operations Director

The new year has started off well for construction at Rockford Public Schools. We are close to wrapping up the work at North Rockford Middle School with just a few odds and ends to finish. We’re in the middle of remodeling the Administration office and boardroom, and this summer we will be reconfiguring the parking and repaving the Administration lot to make it safer for the students and have better traffic flow.

Currently, we have been in the planning phase of the remodel for the football field which will involve a new entrance to the stadium, a new concession stand, restrooms, team rooms, and replacement of the turf and track. This work will get started after the last track meet this spring.

Because we’ve had such a very mild winter so far, we have been able to reduce our salt consumption and natural gas. This has allowed the Maintenance department to get caught up on some things in the buildings, as well as working on maintaining our equipment that we use in the summer.

The custodial staff has had a couple new hires and we look forward to getting them started and adding to the overall cleanliness of the district. Plus, we have added some new technology to our cleaning process which has shown a good deal of improvement and efficiency.

We look forward to completion of the many construction projects in the district, and we thank the Rockford community for their continued support of Rockford Public Schools.