The Rockford Suscom: Fall in love with Rockford

February is the month for LOVE! What better way is there to show some love for our Rockford community than supporting our local businesses? A sustainable community is one where businesses thrive and that starts with us, the consumer. We may think we are saving money by ordering online, but what are the hidden costs? What is “the triple bottom line” and why are local businesses more likely to be committed to that?

Join your Rockford SusCom on Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 PM at the Community Cabin to learn about the economics behind the local movement. Our guest speaker this month is Katherine Jandernoa , Program Manager with Local First. She will be followed by our own Linda Southwick, Executive Director of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. Linda will tell us about incentives the Chamber offers to support our local businesses.

If economics doesn’t exactly flip your switch, you WILL be interested in what some of our local merchants have to offer. We hope to see you there for this FREE event.