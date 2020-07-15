Church Message: How great is our God?

By Pastor Josiah Cain of North Kent Bible Church

Have you ever contemplated the size of our universe and the objects in it? Our sun is big enough to fit 1,300,000 of our planets into its volume. What’s even crazier is the largest star that we know of, UY Scuti, is large enough to fit 5,100,000,000 of our suns into it. The universe is so incredibly big and it puts into perspective how amazing God is. Romans 1:20 says, “ For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse.” The more we study creation, the more God comes into perspective. From the remarkable flight of a hummingbird to the endless reaches of space, God created it all.

Thinking about God”s power and vastness can make Him feel distant and detached, but scripture does a great job of showing us His personal side. Luke 12:6-7 says, “Are not five sparrows sold for two cents? Yet not one of them is forgotten before God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are more valuable than many sparrows.” Also look at Psalm 40:17 which says, “As for me, I am poor and needy, but the Lord takes thought for me. You are my help and my deliverer; do not delay, O my God!” God is perfectly able to balance both the large scale aspects of the universe and the personal situations that we bring to Him.

When I think about God”s power it brings me a lot of comfort. I can rest well knowing that the God who created stars like UY Scuti is here to take care of me. If you are looking for solid ground to stand on in your life, give God a chance. He desires to have a relationship with each one of us and He is capable of bringing all of us to redemption. God is big, powerful, and capable, but most of all, He is loving. I think the vastness of space is a perfect comparison to God’s love. In the same way that space is never-ending, so is God’s love. We live in an amazing universe created by an even more amazing God.