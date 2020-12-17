The Rockford SusCom: Rockford SusCom Salutes our new Green Leaders

2020 has been a challenging year for retail businesses to be sure, but despite all the hardships, we are pleased to announce that three Rockford businesses have stepped up to join our Green Leader champions.

LBD Exchange – LBD is a women’s consignment boutique whose core business is giving clothing and accessories a second life, while keeping fashion out of the landfill. LBD’s commitment to the environment earned them 22 points, the SILVER level, by such actions as raising awareness on “fast” vs. “circular” fashion, supporting local, fair-trade, and inspiring reuse!

– LBD is a women’s consignment boutique whose core business is giving clothing and accessories a second life, while keeping fashion out of the landfill. LBD’s commitment to the environment earned them 22 points, the SILVER level, by such actions as raising awareness on “fast” vs. “circular” fashion, supporting local, fair-trade, and inspiring reuse! The Rockford Cheese Shop – We go to the Rockford Cheese Shop for delicious cheese and other specialty items, but their earth-friendly efforts like recycling, sanitizing and reusing plastic containers, carrying local products, and planting pollinator-friendly plants on their patio keep us coming back. Their good work has earned them 17 points and the BRONZE level.

– We go to the Rockford Cheese Shop for delicious cheese and other specialty items, but their earth-friendly efforts like recycling, sanitizing and reusing plastic containers, carrying local products, and planting pollinator-friendly plants on their patio keep us coming back. Their good work has earned them 17 points and the BRONZE level. Herman’s Boy – Herman’s Boy is a Rockford icon and we all love the smell of their fresh roasted coffee and baked goods! But many of those long-time business practices are also good for the planet and have earned HB15 points, another BRONZE level, in the Green Leader program. Sustainable practices include promoting the pedestrian culture in Rockford, roasting coffee in house, procuring coffee from rainforest certified and certified organic coffee farms as well as utilizing a safe Swiss water process for decaf coffee!

These three businesses join our original Green Leaders – Rockford Brewing Company, Ramona’s Table and Sweetland Chocolates and Coffee. Please support these wonderful Rockford leaders by shopping locally this season. And, when you stop by, be sure to congratulate them on their achievements!

Mollie Palmer of LBD Exchange shows off her Silver Green Leader Award. Rockford Cheese Shop owner Heather Baehre accepts the Bronze Green Leader Award.